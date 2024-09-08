On the market: 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Heron Barn, Norland This three bedroom detached home is on the market for £650,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent Photo Sales

2 . Broad Street, Todmorden This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £150,000 with Hansons Property Photo: Hansons Property Photo Sales

3 . Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with Baxter Estate Agents Photo: Baxter Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Eaves Avenue, Hebden Bridge This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £280,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove Photo Sales