On the market: 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning June 30.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This three bedroom detached home is on the market for £650,000 with V G Estate Agent

1. Heron Barn, Norland

This three bedroom detached home is on the market for £650,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £150,000 with Hansons Property

2. Broad Street, Todmorden

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £150,000 with Hansons Property Photo: Hansons Property

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with Baxter Estate Agents

3. Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with Baxter Estate Agents Photo: Baxter Estate Agents

This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £280,000 with EweMove

4. Eaves Avenue, Hebden Bridge

This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £280,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove

