On the market: 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Heron Barn, Norland
This three bedroom detached home is on the market for £650,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent
2. Broad Street, Todmorden
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £150,000 with Hansons Property Photo: Hansons Property
3. Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top
This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with Baxter Estate Agents Photo: Baxter Estate Agents
4. Eaves Avenue, Hebden Bridge
This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £280,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove