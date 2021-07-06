Peek inside this beautiful home for sale near Halifax

The Rocks, in Ogden, Halifax has stunning gardens, a separate studio with living room and shower room, and a stable block, a paddock and a double garage.

Its ground floor rooms are spacious. Four bedrooms include a master bedroom with luxury en suite shower room and a dressing room.

A stone entrance porch and grand hall lead to a lounge, dining room, a snug, and the dining kitchen.

Details such as dado rails, coving and cornices are evident, with beams, mullion windows and ornate fireplaces.

The lounge has wooden panelled window seats, while an original Hardy and Holgate York cast iron range is a focal point of the dining room.

Units within the dining kitchen are of oak with quartz surfaces, and it has a three oven gas Aga with two hot plates among its attributes.

Three of four bedrooms on the first floor are doubles and the house bathroom is a luxurious one.

The Rocks, Rocks Lane, Ogden HX2 8XP is for sale with Redwoods Estate Agents, who invite offers in the region of £995,000.

1. The kitchen within the house Plenty of storage and workspace within the fitted kitchen Buy photo

2. Dining room of character A fabulous original Hardy and Holgate York cast iron range is a focal point in this room. Buy photo

3. A bathroom within The Rocks A light and spacious luxury bathroom Buy photo

4. Exceptional location A side view of the property and its land Buy photo