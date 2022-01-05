A stunning, castellated frontage makes a strong impression as you approach the property from its long, tree-lined driveway.

Its entrance hall, then panelled great hall with its large fireplace, central oak staircase and galleried landing, both have an air of grandeur that is echoed throughout the building.

A mahogany door leads to the drawing room with tall period windows that yield lovely views while bathing the room in natural light. A marble fireplace with fuel-burning stove is a focal point and period features include ornate coving and ceiling decoration.

The elegant dining room overlooks the gardens and includes a stunning fireplace and central chandelier point.

Light also pervades the morning room with its woodland view and a door out to the terrace.

And again with brightness from windows including skylights, the kitchen with diner has fitted units with high quality integrated appliances. Stone masonry surrounds a doorway between the kitchen and great hall.

A large utility and a cloakroom are further ground floor facilities. In the basement are two very spacious rooms, one used currently as a gym, with a stone flagged floor and pillars, beams and timbers.

Seven bedrooms and three bathrooms form superior upper floor accommodation, with a games room.

In addition, the property has two and a half acres of land split between paddock, field and stabling, with established gardens.

Priced at £1,250,000, Birthwaite Hall, Huddersfield Rd, between Haigh and Darton on the border of South and West Yorkshire, is for sale with Simon Blyth, Holmfirth, tel. 01484 689689.

1. A majestic staircase This impressive oak staircase sweeps up from the great hall to the first floor, and a galleried landing. Photo Sales

2. A spacious dining room This elegant room is fit for a banquet and has the long windows seen throughout the property, that allow a great deal of natural light. Photo Sales

3. Detailed decoration and large windows with garden views add to the splendour of this lovely reception room. Photo Sales

4. A central fireplace is a focal point of this light and comfortable room within Birthwaite Hall. Photo Sales