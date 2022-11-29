Period semi with Dickensian influences for sale in Halifax hot spot

This large semi-detached home in a prime Halifax location displays both size and character, with extensive views from the rear.

Although its name of Gads Hill is inspired by the Kent home of the same name that belonged to Charles Dickens, and it has Dickensian style panelling in one reception room, this property is light and large enough for a sizeable family, with four bedrooms.

Original features can be seen in the imposing entrance hall, with ornate plaster work and a staircase leading up, that has a wrought iron decorative balustrade with wooden hand rail.

In the beamed and panelled lounge with its period stone fireplace, display cabinets, picture rail and stone mullion windows, is a large bay fitted with a window seat.

A kitchen fitted with wooden units and a cooker with extractor fan, has plenty of natural light, courtesy of two windows, and there's a spacious dining room with wooden floor and a feature arched window, with a guest w.c. adding to the ground floor accommodation.

Another great feature with this home is its studio room, separate from the house, that has stunning views over the garden and beyond, and would be ideal as a work base for artists or writers, or as a home study or office.

Larger than average bedrooms are split between two upper floors, with a sizeable family bathroom and a shower room.

The property has central heating and double glazing fitted throughout.

It is well placed for main travel links by road and rail, while having both Halifax town centre and all the amenities of Sowerby Bridge close at hand.

1 Gads Hill, Trimmingham Road, Halifax, is for sale at an asking price of £450,000 with Bridgfords estate agents, tel. 01422 580135.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-five-bedroom-halifax-home-with-garden-room-hot-tub-and-stunning-countryside-views-3928771

1. 1 Gads Hill, Trimmingham Road, Halifax The imposing hallway of 1 Gads Hill. Photo: Bridgfords, Halifax Photo Sales

2. 1 Gads Hill, Trimmingham Road, Halifax An original stone fireplace and 'Dickensian style' panelled walls in the sizeable lounge. Photo: Bridgfords, Halifax Photo Sales

3. 1 Gads Hill, Trimmingham Road, Halifax A large bay window with stone mullions in the lounge has a window seat. Photo: Bridgfords, Halifax Photo Sales

4. 1 Gads Hill, Trimmingham Road, Halifax The dining room, with a feature arched window. Photo: Bridgfords, Halifax Photo Sales