Called Victoria Meadows and situated just off Halifax Road, the development will comprise 24 family homes providing three, four or five bedroom accommodation.

Redwaters has brought forward the launch of phase two, featuring three four-bedroom properties located on Cotton on Tops Drive priced at £450,000.

The developer has appointed estate agent Charnock Bates to market the three properties on its behalf.

The first properties of phase two of Victoria Meadows in Ripponden have been brought to market.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Redwaters has an excellent reputation for building premium homes and these three homes at Victoria Meadows development will only further enhance this reputation.

“We are already speaking to a number of prospective buyers who want to benefit from a thoughtfully designed, premium home in this highly regarded semi-rural location close to Halifax.”

The three four-bedroom detached properties available are spread over three-floors, offering views across the River Ryburn, and benefit from high specification finishes.

The three properties on Cotton Tops Drive come with a bespoke fitted kitchen, built-in appliances, combi boiler with individual zoning, and a home alarm.

Externally, the three properties have planted and paved entrance areas providing private off-street parking.

To the rear, an enclosed south-west facing terrace and lawn provides an open outlook across the River Ryburn and woodland running along the opposite side of the valley.

Prospective purchasers will also benefit from close links to junction 22 of the M62 allowing excellent road links to Manchester and Leeds.