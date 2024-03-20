Places to stay in Halifax: Here are 10 of the best picks for a B&B in Halifax, according to TripAdvisor

The week, which runs from March 15 to 24, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.
If you are planning a trip to Halifax, the following is a list of some of the best according to TripAdvisor.
They are the highest rated on TripAdvisor, based on traveller reviews.
1. Shibden Hall View, Hough House, Halifax
Shibden Hall View. “An absolute gem of a hotel/B&B- will certainly use again!" Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Over the Bridge, Bridge End, Ripponden
Over The Bridge Guest House at Ripponden. “Wow what a gem of a find Over the Bridge was!” Photo: Google Street View
3. Shibden Mill Inn
Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax. "Had an excellent stay for one night. Staff are friendly and efficient." Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. The Crossroads Inn Mount Tabor Road Wainstalls, Halifax
The Crossroads Inn. “Friendly welcome, good food both at breakfast and for evening meals." Photo: Google Street View