Shibden Hall View at Hough HouseShibden Hall View at Hough House
Shibden Hall View at Hough House

Places to stay in Halifax: Here are 10 of the best picks for a B&B in Halifax, according to TripAdvisor

To mark English National Tourism Week 2024, we’re taking a look at some of the best B&Bs in Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT

The week, which runs from March 15 to 24, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

If you are planning a trip to Halifax, the following is a list of some of the best according to TripAdvisor.

They are the highest rated on TripAdvisor, based on traveller reviews.

For more information visit www.tripadvisor.co.uk

Shibden Hall View. “An absolute gem of a hotel/B&B- will certainly use again!"

1. Shibden Hall View, Hough House, Halifax

Shibden Hall View. “An absolute gem of a hotel/B&B- will certainly use again!" Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Over The Bridge Guest House at Ripponden. “Wow what a gem of a find Over the Bridge was!”

2. Over the Bridge, Bridge End, Ripponden

Over The Bridge Guest House at Ripponden. “Wow what a gem of a find Over the Bridge was!” Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax. "Had an excellent stay for one night. Staff are friendly and efficient."

3. Shibden Mill Inn

Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax. "Had an excellent stay for one night. Staff are friendly and efficient." Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
The Crossroads Inn. “Friendly welcome, good food both at breakfast and for evening meals."

4. The Crossroads Inn Mount Tabor Road Wainstalls, Halifax

The Crossroads Inn. “Friendly welcome, good food both at breakfast and for evening meals." Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxB&BTripAdvisorCalderdale