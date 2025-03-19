Planning granted for new home development in Bingley

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Yorkshire has acquired a 7.51-acre site in Bingley and been granted planning permission to deliver a 93 home, £23.2m residential development.

Called Five Rise Quarter and located off Keighley Road, the development will comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The development will feature 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types and of the 93 properties, 18 will be affordable. Prices for the new homes are to be released at a later date.

Work at Five Rise Quarter is expected to start on site in April 2025, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in March 2026.

Planning granted - Avant Homes will build 93 new homes in Bingley (CGI indicative of proposed housetypes to be built)

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a housebuilder, we aim to provide quality new homes for everyone in locations where people want to live.

“Five Rise Quarter is an excellent example of this action. The development will deliver a range practically designed, energy efficient new homes for a range of buyers looking to move in or to Bingley.

“Bingley’s excellent location to nearby countryside and being within commuting distance to both Leeds and Bradford make it a great place to call home.

“We’re very pleased that planning has been granted for Five Rise Quarter and now look forward to starting work to deliver this new thriving community.”

For more information, visit www.avanthomes.co.uk