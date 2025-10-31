Planning: Morrisons convenience store planned on Brighouse car park

A new Morrisons convenience store will be built on a car park used by a Brighouse restaurant – if planners agree.

3M Consultancy Ltd have applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to build the 350 square metre store on land next to the Royal Saffron Restaurant on Bradford Road.

Supporting statements with the application from Acumen designers and architects say the site comprises a car park used by the restaurant.

The Royal Saffron Restaurant at Bradford Road, Brighouse, with the car park behind and to the side of it. Picture: Google Street View.

However, numbers needing the car park are not great, argues the applicant.

“Whilst the car park is used by patrons visiting the restaurant it is underused, and there are no other destinations or attractions in the area that requires parking for people visiting by car.

“The unit will be occupied by Morrisons and will share the site with the existing Royal Saffron Restaurant, which will see a small single storey extension demolished and removed,” say the architects.

The proposed development does include 26 parking spaces, including two disabled parking bays, to serve both the convenience store and the restaurant, and there will be an additional six parking bays for staff at the back.

The site sits within a triangle of land bounded by Bradford Road to the front, Cross Street to the north and Smithy Car Lane to the south, with a terrace of five houses at the eastern corner.

The Royal Saffron Restaurant is at the southern corner of the site.

After looking at a dozen possible sites in the area, this is the most suitable, say the architects, with other similar-sized convenience stores 800 metres or more away, although there are some smaller stores closer.

The application – number 25/00969/FUL – and supporting papers can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.