Plans to build 32 homes in Walsden have been submitted

By John Greenwood
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:30 GMT
Views around Todmorden
Proposals to build 32 homes on a plot of land in a Calderdale village have been submitted to planners.

Mrs Fiona Roberts has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to develop the homes on land north of The Hollies at Strines Street – and off Fir Street – at Walsden, near Todmorden.

The application also covers the access road and associated works.

The access to the site – which will be improved to adoptable standards, according to the applicant – will be from Fir Street, Walsden. Picture: Google Street View.
The access to the site – which will be improved to adoptable standards, according to the applicant – will be from Fir Street, Walsden. Picture: Google Street View.

Permission is sought to build eight two-bedroom bungalows, 20 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses and four four-bedroom semi-detached houses, according to the planning statement submitted with the application.

If planners agree, a new internal access road will be created with some space for visitor parking and there will also be a footpath connecting the site to Scott Street, where other neighbours include Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club.

The cricket club plays in the Lancashire League.

Supporting statements from architects Pulmann argue: “Calderdale’s housing targets require significant new supply.

“The proposal makes effective use of a sustainably located site within walking distance of local amenities and public transport.

“The mix of smaller units (bungalows and three-bed homes) responds directly to identified housing needs and pre-application advice,” assert the papers.

Access from the site onto Fir Street will be improved to adoptable standards, they say.

The statement concludes: “The proposed residential development at land at Fir Street, Walsden, delivers a well-designed and sustainable scheme that makes efficient use of allocated land within an established residential setting.”

The application, number 25/00620/FUL, and supporting papers can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

