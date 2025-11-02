Plans to build 32 homes in Walsden have been submitted
Mrs Fiona Roberts has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to develop the homes on land north of The Hollies at Strines Street – and off Fir Street – at Walsden, near Todmorden.
The application also covers the access road and associated works.
Permission is sought to build eight two-bedroom bungalows, 20 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses and four four-bedroom semi-detached houses, according to the planning statement submitted with the application.
If planners agree, a new internal access road will be created with some space for visitor parking and there will also be a footpath connecting the site to Scott Street, where other neighbours include Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club.
The cricket club plays in the Lancashire League.
Supporting statements from architects Pulmann argue: “Calderdale’s housing targets require significant new supply.
“The proposal makes effective use of a sustainably located site within walking distance of local amenities and public transport.
“The mix of smaller units (bungalows and three-bed homes) responds directly to identified housing needs and pre-application advice,” assert the papers.
Access from the site onto Fir Street will be improved to adoptable standards, they say.
The statement concludes: “The proposed residential development at land at Fir Street, Walsden, delivers a well-designed and sustainable scheme that makes efficient use of allocated land within an established residential setting.”
The application, number 25/00620/FUL, and supporting papers can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.