A view over Halifax, West Yorkshire, from top of Southowram Bank, Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Property: 12 most expensive homes in Calderdale currently for sale on Rightmove

Calderdale is a very diverse place when it comes to property with everything from town centre apartments to countryside estates on offer.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Here are 12 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.

1. Ashlea, 19 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse

On the market for £1,700,000 with V G Estate Agent, Ripponden, 01422 757035.

Photo: V G Estate Agent, Ripponden

2. Ashday Lane, Halifax

On the market for £1,650,000 with Fine & Country, Calder Valley, 01427 377027

Photo: Fine & Country, Calder Valley

3. Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge

On the market for £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates, Halifax, 01422 757046.

Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax

4. Rycliffe House, Halifax Road, Ripponden

On the market for £1,250,000 with V G Estate Agent, Ripponden, 01422 757035

Photo: V G Estate Agent, Ripponden

