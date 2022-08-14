Here are 12 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.
1. Ashlea, 19 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse
On the market for £1,700,000 with V G Estate Agent, Ripponden, 01422 757035.
Photo: V G Estate Agent, Ripponden
2. Ashday Lane, Halifax
On the market for £1,650,000 with Fine & Country, Calder Valley, 01427 377027
Photo: Fine & Country, Calder Valley
3. Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge
On the market for £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates, Halifax, 01422 757046.
Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax
4. Rycliffe House, Halifax Road, Ripponden
On the market for £1,250,000 with V G Estate Agent, Ripponden, 01422 757035
Photo: V G Estate Agent, Ripponden