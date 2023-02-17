But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.5% over the last year.

The average Calderdale house price in December was £189,048, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% decrease on November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 0.6%, and Calderdale was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale rose by £20,000 – putting the area 13th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Barnsley, where property prices increased on average by 16.2%, to £171,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Ryedale gained 5.4% in value, giving an average price of £311,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.

It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £163,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £45,000 more than in December 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £211,000 on average in December – 28.9% more than first-time buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad