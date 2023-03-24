News you can trust since 1853
Property: Here are 15 new homes in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market this week

We’re taking a look at some of the new Calderdale properties that have entered the market this week, from March 20.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Here are 15 new properties that are for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Peter David Properties

1. The Meadows, Sowerby Bridge

This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties

This three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £130,000 with Ryder & Dutton.

2. Carlton House Terrace, Halifax

This three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £130,000 with Ryder & Dutton. Photo: Ryder & Dutton

This three bedroom semi-detached home is for sale with Reeds Rains for £175,000

3. Burnley Road, Todmorden

This three bedroom semi-detached home is for sale with Reeds Rains for £175,000 Photo: Reeds Rains

This three bedroom semi-detached home is for sale with Marsh and Marsh for £250,000

4. Savile Drive, Halifax

This three bedroom semi-detached home is for sale with Marsh and Marsh for £250,000 Photo: Marsh and Marsh

