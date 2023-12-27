News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Property: Inside a Grade II listed property in Southowram - equestrian barn conversion on the market for £775,000

A Grade II listed property in Southowram is on the market for £775,000 with V G Estate Agent.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

This equestrian/smallholding barn conversion enjoys far-reaching views and stands in approximately 6.7 acres of well-managed grazing land, dived into two pastures.

This Grade II Listed characterful property features a generous dining kitchen, two reception rooms, study, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and cloakroom.

In addition, there is a single storey annexe, connected to the main house, providing a sitting room, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower offering the potential to provide accommodation for a dependent relative or for rental.

There is parking for several vehicles and three large and immaculately maintained outbuildings, ideal for the keeping of livestock/horses or providing storage/garaging.

For more information about Sunny Bank Farm Barn, Whitley Lane, Southowram visit www.rightmove.co.uk

A Grade II listed property in Southowram is on the market for £775,000 with V G Estate Agent.

1. Sunny Bank Farm Barn, Whitley Lane, Southowram

A Grade II listed property in Southowram is on the market for £775,000 with V G Estate Agent. Photo: V G Estate Agent

Photo Sales
This Grade II Listed characterful property features a generous dining kitchen, two reception rooms, study, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and cloakroom.

2. Sunny Bank Farm Barn, Whitley Lane, Southowram

This Grade II Listed characterful property features a generous dining kitchen, two reception rooms, study, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and cloakroom. Photo: V G Estate Agent

Photo Sales
This Grade II Listed characterful property features a generous dining kitchen, two reception rooms, study, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and cloakroom.

3. Sunny Bank Farm Barn, Whitley Lane, Southowram

This Grade II Listed characterful property features a generous dining kitchen, two reception rooms, study, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and cloakroom. Photo: V G Estate Agent

Photo Sales
This equestrian/smallholding barn conversion enjoys far-reaching views and stands in approximately 6.7 acres of well-managed grazing land, dived into two pastures.

4. Sunny Bank Farm Barn, Whitley Lane, Southowram

This equestrian/smallholding barn conversion enjoys far-reaching views and stands in approximately 6.7 acres of well-managed grazing land, dived into two pastures. Photo: V G Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGrade II