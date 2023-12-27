A Grade II listed property in Southowram is on the market for £775,000 with V G Estate Agent.

This equestrian/smallholding barn conversion enjoys far-reaching views and stands in approximately 6.7 acres of well-managed grazing land, dived into two pastures.

This Grade II Listed characterful property features a generous dining kitchen, two reception rooms, study, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and cloakroom.

In addition, there is a single storey annexe, connected to the main house, providing a sitting room, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower offering the potential to provide accommodation for a dependent relative or for rental.

There is parking for several vehicles and three large and immaculately maintained outbuildings, ideal for the keeping of livestock/horses or providing storage/garaging.

For more information about Sunny Bank Farm Barn, Whitley Lane, Southowram visit www.rightmove.co.uk

