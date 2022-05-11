Its rural surroundings ensure total privacy while lawned gardens provide great entertaining space with the valley vista as a backdrop.

Most windows from rooms within the property enjoy a stunning outlook too - not least the open plan sitting room with its original exposed beams.

There’s a spacious hall and three ground floor reception rooms, with the kitchen, an added utility area and w.c., while upstairs are four bedrooms off a split level landing, with a bathroom, shower room and separate w.c..

A stone fireplace with exposed chimney breast cosies up a second sitting area, while the dining room, with dual aspect windows, is another light and pleasant room.

Timber units line the kitchen walls, with laminate work tops, and some integrated appliances.

An open staircase rises from the hall to the first floor’s spacious main bedroom with a dressing area and fitted wardrobes. There’s a shower room along with the stylish family bathroom that has twin wash basins with vanity unit, a bath and a shower cubicle. Both have heated flooring and spotlights.

Tiered gardens with lawns, gravel areas and trees include a pond and water feature fed by a natural spring, while the gated drive leads to a detached garage, with added parking space.

There are plenty of walking routes to explore, and there’s even a gastropub within walking distance, with a range of other local village amenities nearby. The Grade ll listed Shibden Hall, that features in the current television series Gentleman Jack, is also within the vicinity.

High Bank, Addersgate Lane, Shibden, Halifax, is priced at £650,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents. Call 01422 380100 for further details.

