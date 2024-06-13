View of Halifax, from Beacon HillView of Halifax, from Beacon Hill
REVEALED: Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at the most expensive streets to purchase homes in Halifax.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Halifax for house hunters.

The average house price in Halifax is £151,028 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

The average property price for Woodhouse Lane is £616,938

1. Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

The average property price for Woodhouse Lane is £616,938 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Lea Avenue is £579,333

2. Lea Avenue, Halifax

The average property price for Lea Avenue is £579,333 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Queens Gate is £567,500

3. Queens Gate, Halifax

The average property price for Queens Gate is £567,500 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Acre Mead is £554,575

4. Acre Mead, Halifax

The average property price for Acre Mead is £554,575 Photo: Google Street View

