REVEALED: Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Halifax

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Halifax for house hunters.

The average house price in Halifax is £151,028 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1 . Woodhouse Lane, Halifax The average property price for Woodhouse Lane is £616,938 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Lea Avenue, Halifax The average property price for Lea Avenue is £579,333 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Queens Gate, Halifax The average property price for Queens Gate is £567,500 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Acre Mead, Halifax The average property price for Acre Mead is £554,575 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales