A Grade II listed, former mill owners house is currently on the market for £1,500,000 with Yorkshire's Finest.

Oats Royd House, located just outside the village of Luddenden, is a period residence dating back as far as 1635 with a rich and intriguing history.

The property features two formal reception rooms with four double bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathrooms.

The kitchen has a more social dining theme but is open plan to the banqueting hall.

There is an extensive basement with good head height. One of the larger rooms is currently a laundry / utility room whilst the other is currently used for storage, it could make a games room, gymnasium or cinema room.

There is also a wine cellar in the basement.

Outside the property has numerous grand features, including the stone pillared portico entrance, wide stone staircase which leads down to the water feature turning circle.

The grounds have been lovingly maintained and landscaped with extensive verdant lawn and intelligently planted bushes and shrubs. There is also a detached garage.

