See inside this Barkisland home with a swimming pool and gym for sale for £950,000

This property on Steele Lane, Barkisland is on the market for £950,000 with Fine & Country.

Park House Farm is a five-bedroom detached family home situated in picturesque countryside with far-reaching views.

The property benefits from a spacious 'L-shaped' living room that leads into the wrap-around conservatory.

The conservatory offers breathtaking views down the valley and French doors opening out to the garden.

The kitchen benefits from integrated appliances and there is a second reception room currently being used as a ground floor bedroom.

From the rear hallway, there is a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and the boot room, which has an external access door leading to the decking and outdoor kitchen area.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two with ensuites, and the household bathroom.

Outside the house sits at the centre of its gardens and incorporates patio seating areas and a timber decked sitting area with an outdoor kitchen.

A detached building to the side of the property offers a fully equipped leisure suite with three sets of patio doors that lead into a swimming pool area from the raised decking area.

Doors off the pool area provide access to a gym room, changing room, and shower/utility room with plumbing for a washing machine. A plant room houses the filtration system.

