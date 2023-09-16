See inside this beautiful Grade II listed home in Halifax - on the market for £1,100,000

This property is on the market for £1,100,000 with Charnock Bates.

Willow Lodge is a beautiful, Grade II listed character property, dating back to the 1800s set within approximately 3.1 acres of gardens and mature woodland.

Willow Lodge has six bedrooms with Willow Clough enjoying a further three bedrooms.

The property briefly comprises; entrance hall, three spacious reception rooms, library, study, conservatory, WC, utility, and kitchen to the ground floor with an internal door leading through to the lounge, kitchen, and outbuildings for Willow Clough.

The first-floor landing accesses six spacious double bedrooms, two of which benefit from an en-suite, and the house bathroom.

Three further double bedrooms for Willow Clough are located on the first floor, alongside a second main bathroom.

The attic is currently used as storage space and offers the potential to be a further double bedroom subject to obtaining relevant listed building planning consents.

Outside the property has a private driveway and garages providing off-street parking to the front and idyllic gardens and woodlands surrounding the property.

