See inside this charming Hebden Bridge property that's on the market for £260,000

This home on Oak Street exudes character with its charming original features, such as elegant fireplaces, exposed floorboards, and rustic beams, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, packed with history and personality.

Wendy Knight, Director of EweMove Hebden Bridge, highlights the property's enviable position: "This home is perfectly located near schools, shops, cafes, and restaurants, with easy access to the train station, linking you to Mytholmroyd, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, and beyond to Leeds and Manchester.

"With scenic river and canal walks, plus the nearby hills, this property offers the ideal balance of town convenience and country charm."

There is an open viewing at the property, 17 Oak Street, Hebden Bridge, today (October 20) from 12pm.

For more information on the property visit www.ewemove.com

3 . Oak Street, Hebden Bridge Open plan reception room Photo: Ewemove Photo Sales