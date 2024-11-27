See inside this charming Luddenden property that's on the market for £375,000

The three bedroom detached home is set in an elevated position in the heart of the Luddenden Valley.

The property briefly comprises of a living room, family/play room, kitchen/dining room, boot room, utility room/cellar, three bedrooms, bathroom and a study.

Outside there is a tiered garden to the rear as well as an elevated patio area and garden shed.

Wendy Knight, Director of EweMove Hebden Bridge, said: "The combination of traditional features and modern comforts makes this an exceptional family home.

"The tiered garden provides various outdoor spaces to enjoy the spectacular valley views, while the recent extension adds contemporary living space with underfloor heating.

"At this price point, it represents an excellent opportunity in Luddenden's limited detached home market."

There is an open viewing at the property, Withernsea Cottage New Road, Luddenden, on Saturday, November 30 from 12pm.

For more information visit www.ewemove.com