See inside this charming Luddenden property that's on the market for £375,000

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
A property in Luddenden is on the market for £375,000 with Ewemove – and there’s an open viewing taking place on Saturday (November 30).

The three bedroom detached home is set in an elevated position in the heart of the Luddenden Valley.

The property briefly comprises of a living room, family/play room, kitchen/dining room, boot room, utility room/cellar, three bedrooms, bathroom and a study.

Outside there is a tiered garden to the rear as well as an elevated patio area and garden shed.

Wendy Knight, Director of EweMove Hebden Bridge, said: "The combination of traditional features and modern comforts makes this an exceptional family home.

"The tiered garden provides various outdoor spaces to enjoy the spectacular valley views, while the recent extension adds contemporary living space with underfloor heating.

"At this price point, it represents an excellent opportunity in Luddenden's limited detached home market."

There is an open viewing at the property, Withernsea Cottage New Road, Luddenden, on Saturday, November 30 from 12pm.

For more information visit www.ewemove.com

Withernsea Cottage is on the market for £375,000 with Ewemove

1. For sale

Withernsea Cottage is on the market for £375,000 with Ewemove Photo: EweMove

Kitchen/dining room

2. For sale

Kitchen/dining room Photo: EweMove

Kitchen/dining room

3. For sale

Kitchen/dining room Photo: EweMove

Family room

4. For sale

Family room Photo: EweMove

