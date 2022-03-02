Lee House is a Grade ll Listed Georgian style home, originally built by the local mining and brewing Stocks family. It was designed by John Carr of York, also known for his work on Somerset House in Halifax.

With five bedrooms, this is a home with modern comforts combined with period character features, from ornate coving to exposed beams and sash windows.

Its grand entrance hall leads the way to ground floor rooms that include an orangery, a formal lounge, a modern breakfast kitchen, the dining room, a study and a sitting room.

Cellars and a utility room are below, while all five bedrooms, three with en suite bathrooms, are on the first floor, accessed from a gallery landing.

Once through the property's electric gates, there are lovely lawned gardens with a stream, seating and hot tub areas, with parking provision and period style lantern post lights

A timber decked terrace with an outdoor kitchen and training pool is to the side, with steps to 1.2 acres of land.

Lee Lane, where the property stands, is known to cyclists as the ‘Cote de Shibden Wall’ as it formed part of the Tour de Yorkshire route, and nearby Shibden Hall is known by many for its association with the Gentleman Jack television series.

In the sitting room is a multifuel AGA stove set within a stone hearth, while the formal lounge enjoys a dual aspect and also has a multifuel stove, with oak flooring and a built-in speaker system.

An inner hallway opens through to the orangery that has a tiled floor heated from beneath, as in other rooms, with open aspect windows and double doors to a terrace, ideal for entertaining.

The breakfast kitchen has cream gloss units with granite worksurfaces, and a central breakfast island. Integral appliances include a four ring electric hob, double oven, microwave, dishwasher and two plate Aga with two gas ovens. To the rear is a boot room.

A traditional dining room has Yorkshire stone flagged flooring and a multifuel stove set within a stone hearth and surround. A study has patio doors to the gardens.

The fifth bedroom accessed by 'hidden' stairs provides an option to create an annexe.

A decorative arched window lights the gallery landing. The large principal bedroom has stunning country views and a luxurious en suite bathroom.

The second and third bedrooms also have en suites, and from an inner landing are two further double bedrooms and a loft.

Bedroom four has engineered oak flooring, a decorative window seat and stone fireplace.

A lower fifth bedroom is currently used as a home gym.

Shibden Valley is a rural valley to the east of Halifax, also convenient for commuter city links. Walking routes and bridleways are in plentiful supply.

Lee House, Lee Lane, Shibden, is for sale priced £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents. Call 01422 380100 for more details.

1. An elegant entrance hallway Doors lead off the main hallway, with an open arch through to the staircase and further accommodation. Photo Sales

2. A cosy sitting room The feature fireplace with burner is the focal point in this comfortable room. Photo Sales

3. A stylish breakfast kitchen The fitted kitchen with cream units and granite work surfaces. Photo Sales

4. The formal dining room A beamed dining room with fireplace and Yorkshire stone flagged flooring. Photo Sales