See inside this immaculate semi with a large garden and double garage
This extended semi-detached home within walking distance of Oakwell Hall Country Park has a modern and stylish interior, with a double garage, a large, south-facing rear garden, and a workshop.
Beautifully presented, this home has an open plan breakfast kitchen with adjoining dining room, the former having light oak fronted units, with an extended bar with added storage and workspace, and integrated appliances that include a six ring gas range cooker with gas hob and electric oven, a fridge, freezer and washing machine. The rear garden is accessible from the dining area through uPVC patio doors.
The dining area is also open to the sitting room, with its stunning Inglenook fireplace, stone hearth and wooden mantle, with a central feature gas stove. Floating stone shelves, wooden beams and additional stone work add further to the character of the room.
A lounge and hallway has a period style fireplace with a built-in gas fire, while a side sallway has a door to the cellar. A ground floor w.c. has a modern white suite.
Three bedrooms are on the first floor with the tiled family bathroom, that includes both bath and shower cubicle, and has a wash basin with vanity unit.
A loft room is carpeted and decorated, so is of versatile use and could make another bedroom if desired.
The lawned garden is enclosed with trees and plants, along with the double garage with inspection pit, power and light, two driveways and a turning circle. There's also a potting shed.
The property is fitted with an alarm system, and is conveniently close to the motorway network.
704 Bradford Road, Birstall, is for sale priced £350,000 with Robert Watts estate agents.
Call 01274 689589 for details.
