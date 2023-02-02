See inside this lovely Calderdale home, that comes with land and a stable.

This stone-built property has a surprising amount of space both inside and out, with two acres of land, and a stable.

An entrance hallway leads to a roomy beamed lounge with a stone fireplace, a log burning stove and views across the garden.

Fitted units with oak worktops are in the country style kitchen, with a utility room adjoining, and there’s a home gym with a velux window.

A further reception room with a stone fireplace, at ground level, is used at present as a games room.

Windows to three sides of the master bedroom on the first floor show off the country views, and this room, along with two further doubles, all have fitted wardrobes. One bedroom is currently used as a home office.

There's also a spacious and modern family bathroom.

To the front of the property is a walled south-facing garden, with a patio featuring a raised and covered well.

Parking space is behind the house, along with a detached stable.

A gated enclosure and second small field, plus a stone workshop or garage are opposite the house, with more parking. There is around two acres of grazing and woodland that is free of public footpaths.

This property in Cross Stone Road, Todmorden, is for sale priced at £590,000.

Call Face to Face estate agents on 01706 754949 for more details.

