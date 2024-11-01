See inside this Luddenden Foot property with stunning views that's on the market for £250,000

Located at 111 Kershaw Crescent, Luddenden Foot, this property will be available for viewing on Saturday, November 2 from 11am.

The property benefits from three double-bedrooms, a spacious living and a modern kitchen/diner alongside scenic views.

Wendy Knight, Director of EweMove Hebden Bridge, said: "This property is perfect for families, situated in the popular Luddenden Foot area and close to local amenities, shops, and schools.

"The nearby towns of Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge are within easy reach, both offering excellent train links to Leeds and Manchester, making commuting straightforward.

"With canal and countryside walks on your doorstep, this home offers the perfect balance of peaceful rural living and convenient town access.”

The property at 111 Kershaw Crescent is listed for offers in the region of £250,000, with the open viewing taking place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am.