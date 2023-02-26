See inside this spacious family home in Greetland - on the market for £450,000

Have a peek inside this spacious family home in Greetland which is on the market with Purplebricks for offers over £450,000.

The property occupies a very generous plot and offers spacious four bedroomed accommodation that has been extended to the rear in the form of a conservatory.

To the ground floor level, there is a lovely spacious entrance hall with useful storage cupboard, a cloakroom/WC, lounge with bay window to the front and double doors into a super family size dining kitchen with separate utility room.

The conservatory gives direct access to the large private rear garden completes the ground floor.

To the first floor there are four double bedrooms and a contemporary four piece family bathroom.

Outside the property enjoys a large plot with beautifully landscaped gardens, off road parking and an attached garage.

For more information on Woodfield Drive, Halifax visit www.purplebricks.co.uk

1 . Woodfield Drive, Halifax The property, marketed for offers of more than £450,000, is set on a generous plot in a sought-after location. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Woodfield Drive, Halifax Kitchen/dining area. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Woodfield Drive, Halifax Lounge with bay window to the front Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Woodfield Drive, Halifax Externally the property enjoys a large plot with beautifully landscaped gardens, off road parking and an attached garage. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales