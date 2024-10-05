See inside this stunning Grade II listed property that has been home to Dr Phyllis Bentley and the Bronte family

The Grange and Coach House is a stone-built Grade II listed period residence set within established mature grounds, offering the unique proposition of purchasing the main detached home along with a one to two bedroomed detached stone build coach house.

Previous occupants of The Grange have included writer Dr Phyllis Bentley and Patrick Bronte, father of the writers Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Bronte, and of Branwell Bronte.

The main house briefly comprises; grand central entrance hall with period features including galleried landing, exposed stonework, beams and decorative timber staircase, entrance utility/cloaks, breakfast kitchen, generous dining room and separate sitting room, WC/cloaks, study, half landing accessing laundry room, first floor galleried landing, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further generous bedrooms, fourth bedroom/dressing room and two house bathrooms.

The detached coach house comprises; breakfast kitchen, sitting room with lift access to the first floor, ground floor office accessed externally, WC, side entrance vestibule, first floor landing, generous sitting room/bedroom, large shower room/laundry room and principal bedroom.

Outside the property sits within landscaped gardens bordered by mature trees, with cobbled courtyard area providing off-street parking for 2-3 cars at The Grange and a further two to three cars at The Coach House.

For sale This property on Cliffe Hill Lane, Warley is on the market for £1,200,000 with Charnock Bates.