See inside this stunning £1.35 million home in Brighouse with picturesque views

Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse is for sale for £1,350,000 with Fine & Country.

The property features a reception hall, living kitchen, lounge, dining area, snug, home office, six double bedrooms with four bathrooms and four south facing balconies.

The property enjoys landscaped gardens, has a double garage and two oak framed car barns.

The lounge enjoys a double aspect position with breathtaking scenic views across the valley.

This room has a porcelain laid floor, and a contemporary styled wood burning stove inset to one wall.

The living kitchen forms the hub of the home and is flooded with natural light from front facing windows commanding a wonderful outlook over the grounds and open countryside beyond whilst bi-folding doors at the rear directly open on to a private, and sheltered garden terrace.

The room incorporates both the kitchen and a lounge area with a porcelain laid floor; presented with bespoke handmade furniture encompassed around a central island, which has a granite surface extending to a 5-seat breakfast bar.

Units to two walls are enhanced by granite work surfaces with coloured glass splash and appliances include an induction hob with concealed extraction over, twin ovens, a convection / microwave oven and steamer, a fridge, a freezer and a wine fridge.

The principal bedroom suite has a reception area with a mirrored wall acting as a central divide between the bedroom and dressing area, bespoke furniture including both wardrobes and drawers’ each with antique styled mirrored facias.

The bedroom offers generous double accommodation with feature antique styled mirrors positioned over bedside tables; bi-fold doors offer a stunning cross valley view before opening onto a south facing terrace with veranda over.

A dressing room has fitted wardrobes to either side and continues through to an en-suite shower room consisting of a wall hung W.C, twin wash hand basins, a shower with a fixed glass screen and body jets.

There are five additional bedrooms, two sharing a generous ‘Jack & Jill’ en-suite.

The family bathroom has a low flush W.C, and wash hand basin with infinity mirror over and a free-standing bath with LED lighting beneath.

Outside the grounds extending to approximately 1/3 of an acre, electronic gates opening to a resin laid driveway which has established landscaped surrounds to the front, stone flagged walkways to the front door and offers access to the double garage and the two oak framed car barns.

To the immediate rear of the house a garden terrace is privately enclosed, has feature external lighting offering the ideal outdoors entertaining area.

A stone flagged staircase leads beneath a covered pergola to a patio which overlooks the valley and a further tier of the garden is laid to lawn with a decked seating area that front the garden / summer house.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse is for sale for £1,350,000 with Fine & Country. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse The property features a reception hall, living kitchen, lounge, dining area, snug, home office, six double bedrooms with four bathrooms and four south facing balconies. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse A six bedroom detached home with stunning views in Brighouse is on the market. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse The property features a reception hall, living kitchen, lounge, dining area, snug, home office, six double bedrooms with four bathrooms and four south facing balconies. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales