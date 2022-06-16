The three-bedroom detached property has attractive gardens of its own, but enjoys extensive views over Ogden Water and its 34-acre country park beyond.

There are woodland walks galore, and Halifax Golf Club close by, while transport links to nearby Halifax and Bradford are excellent.

Both spacious and modern, the ground floor includes a fitted kitchen with a handy utility room, a formal dining room, the lounge, a w.c. and a ground floor bedroom with en suite shower room.

From the first floor landing are two bedrooms and the house bathroom.

An entrance porch with coat hanging space is a useful feature, with under stairs storage in the hallway.

A coal-effect gas fire cosies up the lounge with its decorative hearth and surround, and impressive full height windows showcase the scenic outdoors. Under floor heating is used here, along with the kitchen, utility and ground floor shower room.

The dining room has a window and sliding patio door to a terrace, so ideal for entertaining.

Then there’s the kitchen with gloss units, and integral appliances that include a Neff dishwasher, a double oven with combination microwave, and a five ring gas hob.

The first floor house bathroom hasa a full suite. Added touches include a ladder heated towel rail, and inset ceiling spotlights.

The principal bedroom has decorative ceiling coving and bespoke fitted wardrobes, while the second bedroom has a bespoke fitted book case, and extensive storage.

A private driveway to the house is shared with one neighbouring property, and there’s a double garage. Landscaped gardens are inviting, with a paved terrace, lawns, a pond feature, hedging, mature shrubs, and established planting.

To the rear of the 0.8 acres garden is further woodland.

Ingsmere, Keighley Road, Ogden, Halifax, is for sale with Charnock Bates, priced at £695,000. Call 01422 380100 for more information.

1. Views of Ogden Water Ogden Water Nature Reserve is on the doorstep of this beautifully situated property. Photo Sales

2. The modern dining kitchen A sleek kitchen with fitted units and appliances. Photo Sales

3. Relaxing lounge with vista Picture windows showcasing the gardens and beyond, and a feature fireplace, add to the charm of this lounge. Photo Sales

4. Versatile room space The dining room opens out to a patio area, so perfect for entertaining. Photo Sales