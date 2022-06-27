See the many facilities with this stunning village home near Halifax

Both private and secluded, the lawned garden plays host to a bar, a summer house, and hot tub and play areas. The summer house has power so can be used all year round.

Within the house are modern facilities that blend easily with older features such as ceiling beams and stone fire surrounds.

A shaker style kitchen is part of an open plan arrangement, and has units with granite work tops, an integrated dishwasher, fridge freezer and range cooker, with an island unit.

Tiled flooring extends from the kitchen to dining and living areas, where patio doors open to a wide balcony with extensive views. A utility area and cloakroom are further ground floor facilities.

The stunning vista through a large picture window is also part of the living room’s charm, while a log burning stove adds cosiness.

On the lower ground floor is a bar with snug, and bi-fold doors out to a decked area.

All five bedrooms and a main bathroom are on the first floor, with three having the advantage of window views. One has an en suite shower room and all have fitted wardrobes.

Both the garage and parking are to the front of the house, with a shared driveway.

In the garden are paved areas, a stream, and a landscaped rockery leading down to steps and a lawn at the bottom of the tiered garden. The property has CCTV coverage and a home alarm.

The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax, is for sale priced £700,000 with Ryder and Dutton estate agents. Call 01422 433849.

1. A beautiful setting The gardens have variety with particular areas of interest Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents Photo Sales

2. An open plan interior A fitted kitchen with work island and breakfast bar opens through to the dining area. Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents Photo Sales

3. The beamed kitchen area The kitchen has granite work surfaces and a number of integrated appliances. Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents Photo Sales

4. Light and spacious rooms Space for relaxation, with handy access to seating outside. Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents Photo Sales