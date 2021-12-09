See this cottage with valley of views, for sale in Todmorden

With both character and space, there is the opportunity to modernise and put an individual stamp on an already impressive home.

A fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, units and tiled splash-backs has an integral fridge and fridge freezer, with multiple windows that allow natural light in, while showing beautiful countryside.

There’s a dining and family area with a stone fireplace, that gives access to all ground floor rooms, and could potentially be opened to the kitchen.

A lounge with a focal stone fireplace has a sizeable window to soak up the view, and stained glass windows separate lounge and dining room. Overlooking the garden is a double glazed conservatory.

Three bedrooms are on the first floor, two with access to the loft area. One large double enjoys views and has built-in storage, while another, also with fabulous views, has fitted wardrobes and desk space. A family bathroom has both bath and fitted shower.

Garden areas have patios and seating, and there’s a large parking area that could become added garden space.

The cottage on Shaw Wood Road, Todmorden, is priced £375,000, with Reeds Rains, Hebden Bridge. Call 01422 843988.

1. Frontage of Shaw Cottage The property has a wealth of charm and character, both from the exterior and inside. Photo Sales

2. Conservatory space Greenery surrounds the cottage conservatory that has doors leading outside. Photo Sales

3. Room to relax A spacious sitting room with focal fireplace. Photo Sales

4. Glorious landscape to look out over Stunning views from the cottage location. Photo Sales