See this former Co-Op, now a fabulous home for sale near Halifax

Built in 1895 as part of the Sowerby Bridge Industrial Society, The Old Co-Op in the rural village of Norland opened the following year and served as a shop until 1969.Now a modern and stylish home with a high degree of comfort, it still has many original features.Its beamed open plan living kitchen with diner has original wood flooring, and a full length window shelf on which to sit.With a wide range of units, it has an island with an integrated five-ring induction hob and electric oven, and responsibly sourced granite worktops with a sunken chrome sink.A log burner set on a slate hearth with decorative stone mantle is within the living space, that has exposed steel beams, and patio doors to the rear. There is access to the ground floor study and its Juliet balcony looking over panoramic views.Facilities in general include a vestibule, study, cloakroom, w.c. and utility room with the ground floor open plan areas.Above on the first floor is a lounge, a sitting area, a double bedroom and a spacious shower room. Three Juliet balconies are at this level.The principal bedroom, two more doubles and the house bathroom are all on the second floor, the latter having a free standing bath tub with waterfall tap, on a raised tiled platform, as a feature.All these three bedrooms have exposed beams, the principal having a Juliet balcony , and the remaining two with Velux windows.This home has a large basement with original Yorkshire stone flooring, that could be ideal for a home gym, cinema room or alternative.outside, with a private side cobbled seating area, there is also a natural stone paved seating area with pergola to the rear of the property, ideal for entertaining.Yorkshire Stone steps lead down to the lawned area, fringed with trees, shrubs, flower beds, and a small pond.Scenic walks and cycling routes are all around the property, while nearby Sowerby Bridge town centre and Ripponden village have plenty of amenities to offer.The Old Co-Op, Harper Royd Lane, Norland, HX6 3QQ is for sale priced £595,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax.Call 01422 380100 for more details.