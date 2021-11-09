See this home with amazing views across Calderdale

The Todmorden property also has a mature tiered garden, bordered by a stone wall, with steps and rockery stones to divide its lawned areas.

There’s a large and stylish kitchen that has a breakfast bar, with a useful utility room and a guest cloakroom.

Two bright reception rooms are joined by another converted from the garage, that could be a fifth bedroom, but is of flexible use.

One sitting room has a central fireplace and double doors at one end, while at the other is a picture window with far reaching views.

Above are four double bedrooms, the master with a luxurious en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, with a handy shute to send laundry down to the utility. This room and one other double , also with a walk-in wardrobe, share the balcony.

Of two remaining bedrooms, one is currently used as a study, and there’s a well appointed family bathroom.

South-facing gardens are by the house, with another garden opposite. Behind the property is a protected area of sloping woodland.

This home at Buckley Wood Bottom, Todmorden, is currently for sale priced £560,000 with Face to Face estate agents, Littleborough. Call 01706 754949 for more information.

