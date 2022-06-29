See this £1m hall looking down over Hebden Bridge

Slater Ing Hall, a former mill owner’s house, dates back to 1769. It still has relics of its past, from wall panelling and stone mullion sash windows, to oak ceiling beams, but the modern interior blends easily with the period features.

An entrance hall with Yorkshire stone flooring and under floor heating leads to rooms that have built in Wi-Fi with fast broadband. There’s an office with bespoke shelves and space for a drinks fridge.

The spacious lounge has a wood burning stove with stone surround, while the dining kitchen has oak units with granite work tops. It includes a breakfast island, and a Viking oven with gas hob and hot plate.

Double doors open from dining area to garden – great for entertaining, while an inner hallway leads to another sitting room with multifuel stove. A utility room and w.c. are further facilities.

The landing and four bedrooms are reached via an original cantilevered staircase. A contemporary bathroom includes twin wash basins, a walk in rainfall shower and a cast iron bath with antique mixer tap and shower.

Four large bedrooms all have views, and one has an en suite and wardrobes.

Security is tight with electric wrought iron gates and an intercom system. There’s an electric car charging point, and a mezzanine level in one of two garages: the second is ideal as a workshop.

Established gardens include lawns and patios, a lawned, enclosed play area and a vegetable patch.

Slater Ing Hall, Faugh Lane, Heptonstall, has a bottom line price of £1,000,000.

Call Charnock Bates on 01422 380100 for more information.

1. Green surroundings Enclosed lawned gardens include patio seating areas. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents Photo Sales

2. The breakfast kitchen with fitted units The dining kitchen has oak units with granite work tops. It includes a breakfast island, and a Viking oven with gas hob and hot plate. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

3. Room with a view A stove within a large stone firepace is a feature of this sitting room with a stunning vista Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

4. Work from home space This office has bespoke fitted shelves and space for a fridge. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents Photo Sales