See this stunning home with art deco features and an indoor swimming pool

This stunning home, that flaunts original art deco features, and a swimming pool among its attractions, is for sale for £850,000.

The Beeches is an impressive detached property with five-double bedrooms, that dates back to 1935.

With several reception rooms, it has an open plan living kitchen with a central island, a wine cellar, utility room, and an inner hall with a cloakroom and w.c..

Reception rooms include the bright and spacious lounge with a wide bay window and fireplace, a dining room with archway features, and a pleasant sun room. This room opens to the garden, and also has sliding doors through to the sizeable indoor swimming pool, complete with wall mounted shower.

All five bedrooms and the house bathroom link to the first floor landing, which has a stained glass arched window.

Two bedrooms have en suite facilities, the principal one also having a walk-in wardrobe. Its swish en suite includes an oval free-standing bath with central mixer tap and shower attachment, a glass circular wash hand basin, and shower cubicle.

Two bedrooms have a private inner landing, so ideal for teenagers, guests or extended family.

A triple garage and driveway provide parking space outside, and there’s an enclosed lawned garden to the rear with a stone paved patio that is ideal for entertaining, plus a pond and rockery, with mature shrubs and trees.

Close to the centre of Skircoat Green, The Beeches is well placed for the Calderdale Royal Hospital and schools graded by Ofsted as outstanding.

Halifax rail station is handy, as are commuter links to the M62 motorway network.

The Beeches, Birdcage Lane, Skircoat Green, is for sale at £850,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents. Call 01422 380100 for details.

