See this stylish coach house renovation - for sale near Halifax

Still with some original features, this high spec. but quirky two-bedroom home has bespoke fixtures and fittings.

Within a semi-rural location, with parking space, it has a paved seating area and a balcony with glass balustrade, from which to enjoy the scenery.

A sleek, open plan kitchen with feature stone wall has a free standing island with a breakfast bar. It flaunts stone grey units with quartz work surfaces, and includes quality integral appliances.

The dining area’s bi-fold doors lead to an outdoor seating area, while the lounge has a wall mounted, remotely operated DRU fire.

Under floor heating serves the whole ground floor.

An open wood staircase with walnut finish and glass balustrade rises to the first floor, with two bedrooms and a stunning house bathroom that has exposed beams, a walk-in shower and a free standing bath.

Exposed beams also feature in the principal bedroom that has circle and arch windows, with a door to the balcony.

This semi-detached home shares a cobbled driveway with one neighbour.

Green Hill Coach House, Warley, is for sale with Charnock Bates Estate Agents, priced £450,000. Call 01422 430043 for further information.

