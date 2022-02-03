See this stylish conversion for sale in 'one of the prettiest' Calderdale locations

It doesn't look huge, but step inside to be pleasantly surprised by the spacious, cleverly designed interior.

From the entrance lobby, a farmhouse style dining kitchen with a full range of fitted units and an Aga stove is a welcoming hub. There’s a utility room for added convenience.

And with no less than five bedrooms, even the cosiest of these has ample floor and furnishing space.

There’s a stylish house bathroom, while an en suite to the principal bedroom is high spec and contemporary with a deep, free standing bath.

This bedroom is actually within a top level suite, with a dressing area or study, and under eaves storage.

Two arched, full height barn windows and a stunning stone fireplace within an exposed Yorkshire stone chimney breast are striking features of the sitting room area.

Above can be seen a mezzanine balcony that leads to the principal bedroom suite.

Walled gardens are another lovely feature that form part of this property, with a kitchen garden, and a large lawn with a beautifully scenic backdrop.

There is also a detached workshop or garage, and plenty of driveway parking.

In its hilltop situation that sits just below the Stoodley Pike monument, and hovering over Todmorden, Mankinholes is deemed one of Calderdale’s prettiest hamlets

Abrahams Barn, Mankinholes, is for sale with Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge, who invite offers over £695,000.

Call 01422 846770 for more details.

