See this stylish stone-built home for sale in Calderdale

With five bedrooms and plenty of living space, it has a high gloss dining kitchen and a master bedroom with​​ an en suite ​and ​balcony.

The​ balustrade staircase with wall panelling​ accompanies high ceilings and coving.

​A​ contemporary log-effect fire within a recess​ adds comfort with style to the lounge, while another sitting room has a bay window​ overlooking the garden​, and a log effect fire with ​marble style surround.

​The​ dining kitchen has granite work surface​s​,​ and a​ central island.​ Integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, ​two​ electric ovens and a ​five​ ring induction hob. ​There’s a useful ​utility room​, and a ground floor guest WC.​

A ​first floor ​split level landing ​leads to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite with a double shower cubicle.

​Four further bedrooms are served by the family bathroom, with a free standing bath, and separate shower, while a versatile loft room is on the second floor.

The driveway provides parking and leads to a single garage. Attractive gardens include a large lawn, patio, and a timber summerhouse.

This home on Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, is for sale with Bramleys, Elland, priced £600,000. Call 01274 905905 for details.

