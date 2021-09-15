See this stylish stone-built home for sale in Calderdale

With five bedrooms and plenty of living space, it has a high gloss dining kitchen and a master bedroom with an en suite and balcony.
The balustrade staircase with wall panelling accompanies high ceilings and coving.
A contemporary log-effect fire within a recess adds comfort with style to the lounge, while another sitting room has a bay window overlooking the garden, and a log effect fire with marble style surround.
The dining kitchen has granite work surfaces, and a central island. Integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, two electric ovens and a five ring induction hob. There’s a useful utility room, and a ground floor guest WC.
A first floor split level landing leads to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite with a double shower cubicle.
Four further bedrooms are served by the family bathroom, with a free standing bath, and separate shower, while a versatile loft room is on the second floor.
The driveway provides parking and leads to a single garage. Attractive gardens include a large lawn, patio, and a timber summerhouse.
This home on Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, is for sale with Bramleys, Elland, priced £600,000. Call 01274 905905 for details.