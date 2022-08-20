Shelf-born interior designer Linda Barker launches second wave of homeware collection

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Barker. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Originally launched in April 2021, this second collection will include a much-anticipated bedding range along with new fabrics, prints and patterns.

Exploring Linda’s love for nature and a passion for English country gardens the collection will include two new designs which she has named Wisteria and Yarrow.

Linda’s Wisteria print depicts hand painted English birds with long trails of pretty wisteria flowers inspired by the impressive frontage of Linda’s own Georgian home. Whilst Yarrow is inspired by her love of English meadows. Yarrow features hand painted wildflowers including achillea, commonly known as yarrow, an everyday weed found wild in the hedgerows or as a cultivar in English gardens. Both collections are designed in some of Linda’s favourite colours including misty grey, cream and forest green, perfect for accessorising most colour schemes.

Linda Barker collection. Picture: Heidi Marfitt

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda said: “Unstructured, free flowing flowers, graceful in the way they twist and turn have always been the flowers I would most choose for my own home. For the houses I decorate I often use natural plants and grasses and I think its lovely to combine bought flowers with those I might pick from the fields to create unstructured arrangements. It’s no coincidence then that my collection of bedlinen shows a passion for the natural beauty of the countryside.