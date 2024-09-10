Step inside this fabulous four bedroom art deco home that's for sale

The house, built in 1936, has many original and period art deco features, and has been extended and carefully renovated.

An entrance porch with a mosaic tiled floor, leads to a spacious dining hall, with oan ak floor and art deco staircase to a gallery landing.

There’s an original mirrored fireplace with electric fire, and art deco light features to the staircase. An art deco window lies to the front.

The impressive bay-fronted lounge has a period fireplace with coal-effect electric fire. An art deco cornice has matching ceiling roses, and French doors flanked by leaded windows open to terraced gardens. Original mirrored panels line one wall, with art deco style radiators.

A south-facing sun lounge with oak floor has French doors to the side garden, while a sitting room displays an art deco cornice to the ceiling and a garden view.

Original servant bells can be seen in an inner hall leading to a storeroom.

In the ground floor cloakroom are original art deco Vitrolite tiles and leaded period window, with a starlight quartz tiled floor.

A modern dining kitchen has fitted wooden units with granite worktops, a Rangemaster multi-fuel cooking range, hob and hood, with integrated appliances that include a self-cleaning electric AEG ovenwith combination microwave/oven, a Rangemaster fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

There’s a dining area with oak floor, a spacious office with fitted furniture, and a utility with fitted units, a drinks fridge and granite worktops and floor tiles.

A staircase with art deco rail with strip lighting and art deco lights leads to the gallery landing with an original art deco plate glass arched window, an art deco cornice, central light fitting, and matching wall light.

Four bedrooms and a house bathroom include a main suite with a dressing room and luxury bathroom with granite and copper fleck tiles.

Another bedroom, with a door to the sunroom, has an art deco cornice with three wall light fittings and one art deco style radiator. A wall niche has a lit display shelf.

A further bedroom, with oak floor and a circular bay window, also opens to the south-facing sunroom. It has an art deco style radiator, and quality bedroom furniture, while the fourth double bedroom with an art deco cornice has a walk-in wardrobe.

An impressive bathroom combines original art deco features with a modern suite. It has Vitrolite art deco tiling with a stand-alone bath and a large walk-in shower cubicle, a starlight quartz tiled floor, and the original stained-glass sunset pattern to the rear wall, in keeping with original tiles.

A separate w.c. with art deco vitrolite tiles has a stained-glass window.

The loft provides further storage.

During the last 12 years the property has had a full rewire, new uPVC double glazing, new bathrooms and kitchen, a new Worcester Bosch central heating boiler, new uPVC guttering, facias and soffits, the garden has been landscaped, a new double garage with remote control door erected and electric gates fitted.

The house has been extended, redecorated and refurbished, and has a security alarm system with cameras.

Quality curtains, blinds, and floor coverings are included in the sale.

Fontaine has electric gates and parking for several vehicles, with a detached double garage that has power, light, and storage racks.

A stone flagged patio displays an old Halifax gas lamp converted to electric, with a raised flower bed and stone period fountain.

To the rear is a garden with Yorkshire stone-flagging, a rockery garden, trees and shrubs.

A waterfall flows into an ornamental pond with fountain, and there’s a summer house with power and light, and a large lawn.

Steps lead down to a workshop with power and light, that houses the Worcester Bosch combination boiler, electric and gas metres.

​Offers over £850,000 are invited for Fontaine, Greenroyd Avenue, Halifax, with Property at Kemp and Co, Halifax, tel. 01422 349222.

