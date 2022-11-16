This truly one-off family home is nestled within the heart of the highly sought after and picturesque Shibden Valley.

2 Salterlee Villas is an impressive five-bedroom residence which has been extended and renovated throughout by the current owners, finished to an exceptionally high standard.

Internally the accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall, boot room, home office, family room, bar/games room, utility, inner hallway, WC, open plan living dining kitchen and lounge to the ground floor.

On the first floor are the landing, house bathroom and five bedrooms.

The principal bedroom suite has been designed meticulously, enjoying an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and spectacular full height arched window boasting elevated stunning views.

Outside, the driveway provides ample off-road parking with landscaped gardens to both the front and rear elevation, which neighbours onto the surrounding countryside providing a peaceful, tranquil setting.

2 Salterlee Villas is on sale with Charnock Bates for offers over £795,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 412600.

1. Kitchen

2. Dining kitchen

3. Lounge

4. Lounge