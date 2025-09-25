Stylish living inside The Old Estate House - contemporary flair meets timeless character

​Beautifully landscaped gardens​ can be enjoyed from many of its windows.

​The five-bedroom period home’s entrance hallway features parquet flooring and ​a stunning staircase​, while the sitting room has high coved ceilings, wooden flooring, and a ​central fireplac​e. Large windows flood the room with natural light​.

The open-plan kitchen with diner and snug blends traditional with contemporary style. With fitted units, the kitchen has a classic AGA cooker, ​while adjoining dining and snug areas ​have tall sash windows, wooden floors, and a stone fireplace.

Further facilities include utility and boot room​s, and a stylish guest cloakroom.

From the first floor landing with original staircases and feature windows, a staircase leads to the uppermost floor.

The principal double-aspect bedroom suite has sash windows, a charming fireplace and fitted wardrobes.

A luxurious 'Jack and Jill' bathroom has a free-standing bath, with twin washbasins set within a traditional vanity unit, wall panelling, and a stained-glass window.

Another bedroom displays a fireplace and stained-glass window as special features.

Its versatility means the second floor landing is also suitable as a study or home office, and has fabulous views from its sash windows.

Three further double bedrooms​ combine period charm with modern desi​gn, and another luxur​y bathroom has a claw​ foot bath, ​and a walk-in Victorian-style shower​.

A fully-boarded loft with lighting is accessed by a ladder.

The gardens are a highlight of this property with flowerbeds, clipped hedges, and lawns.

With two reserved parking spaces is visitor parking, and a storage shed.

A total 18 acres of beautifully maintained communal grounds include a meadow, a courtyard with a central mulberry tree, and a walled garden with fruit and vegetable beds, a greenhouse, and a central fountain.

Bluebell woods are at their finest each spring, while ancient trees add beauty and interest.

The Old Estate House, Kirklees Hall, is for sale at £895,000, with leasehold tenure and 1000 years left on the lease.

Contact Yorkshire's Finest, tel. 01484 432773.

