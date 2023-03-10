News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Take a look at these 13 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market this week

There are some stunning properties currently for sale across Calderdale and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 6.

By Abigail Kellett
58 minutes ago

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Halifax retro: 38 photos that will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in 2002 and 2003

End of Happy Valley: 14 other TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale that you might have forgotten about

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

This six bedroom character property in Norland is on the market for £550,000 with Charnock Bates.

1. Lane End Barn, Lane Ends, Norland

This six bedroom character property in Norland is on the market for £550,000 with Charnock Bates.

Photo: Charnock Bates

Photo Sales
This five bedroom detached property in Rastrick is on the market with William H. Brown for £475,000.

2. Stratton Close, Rastrick

This five bedroom detached property in Rastrick is on the market with William H. Brown for £475,000.

Photo: William H. Brown

Photo Sales
This four bedroom detached property is for sale for £485,000 with WS Residential

3. Cawcliffe Road, Brighouse

This four bedroom detached property is for sale for £485,000 with WS Residential

Photo: WS Residential

Photo Sales
This three bedroom detached property is on the market for £345,000 with Marsh and Marsh.

4. Hardy Place, Hove Edge

This three bedroom detached property is on the market for £345,000 with Marsh and Marsh.

Photo: Marsh and Marsh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
CalderdaleHalifaxHappy ValleyRightmoveBBC