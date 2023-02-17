News you can trust since 1853
Take a look at these 17 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across Calderdale and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from February 13.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Here we take a look at eighteen new properties that are for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. Saddleworth Road, Greetland

This five bedroom detached house is on the market with Peter David Properties for £699,000.

Photo: Peter David Properties

2. Longfield Way, Todmorden

This two bedroom terrace house is on the market for £75,000 with Reeds Rains.

Photo: Reeds Rains

3. Copperas House Terrace, Todmorden

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with EweMove for £165,000.

Photo: EweMove

4. Hollins Holme, Mixenden Stones, Halifax

This three bedroom cottage is on the market for £259,950 with Sugdens.

Photo: Sugdens

