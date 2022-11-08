Take a look at these new homes for sale on Greetland development - first homes are unveiled

The new development, named Calder Mews, sits on the site of the former Holly Bank Works factory on Rochdale Road. The first homes released on the development comprise beautiful three-and-four-bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes from £250,000.

These contemporary family homes will offer customers an exemplary specification as standard including stylish fitted Symphony kitchens, quality hand-picked bathroom suites, and integrated energy efficient appliances.

The development is also ideally located between a range of ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools and is merely minutes away from the M62 by car.

Erris Homes sales manager Nick Ollis says he has been “blown away” by the level of interest from prospective homeowners.

“Since we announced the launch of this development, we have received over 1,200 enquiries from potential homebuyers eager to reserve a home at Calder Mews,” he said.

“This development has already appealed to a range of buyers including growing families, young professionals, and those of retirement age. With the current concerns about the cost of living and the availability of green mortgage deals, it’s no wonder people of all walks of life are considering the energy-efficient advantages of a new-build home.”

The housebuilder opened appointments to their 1,200-strong database last month and started selling from Bramleys estate agent in Elland last week. Appointments for the general public are available to book from November 10.

Calder Mews