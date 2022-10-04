It ticked all the boxes on her property wish list, including great location, plenty of potential, a wealth of period features, spacious rooms and access to good schools and wide open countryside around the upper Calder Valley and the surrounding south Pennines.

While it had been used as a children’s nursery, converting it back into a home was not a deal breaker.

“We were able to sympathetically restore it to its former glory,” says Anna, who adds: “It was clear that a lot of money had been spent on the vicarage when it was first built.

A view from the front of this magnificent five bedroom character property in Todmorden

“The rooms are all very big and the construction and the features are all of a really high quality, including the mosaic floor, which is the same as the one in the Turkish baths in Harrogate.

“You can see the money that has been spent on the detailing, including the original shutters.”

The Reeds have played their part by spending a small fortune on insulation and sensitively updating the house to make it perfect for 21st century living while retaining its historic charm.

The sale, after 20 happy years there, has been prompted by a wish to downsize now that the children have grown up. “It has been the most fantastic family home,” says Anna.

Magnificent link-detached Edwardian Vicarage in Todmorden.

“It’s got good schools, great shops and restaurants and it’s arty and vibrant. You can catch the train from Todmorden and be in Manchester in 25 minutes and in Leeds in 55 minutes.”

The 3,200 sq ft vicarage, which is link-detached to a cottage, has a huge entrance hall with a grand staircase, a drawing room with wood-burning fire and a sitting room with the old servants bell still in place.

The large kitchen diner has an original fireplace with tiled back and hearth and a servants bell. The ground floor also has a utility room, office and a bathroom with an extra large sunken bath.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing area with large sash windows overlooking the courtyard and countryside. This first floor has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A stylish bathroom.

Outside, the house is set within generous grounds with useful outbuildings and there are electric gates opening onto a drive area that can accommodate several cars.

The gardens are low maintenance and have gravelled areas and a level lawn, stretching behind the adjacent church and bordering Pennine countryside.

Estate agent James Hogan of Yopa, says: “An internal viewing is a must to fully appreciate the grandeur of this property.”

Earlier this year, Todmorden featured in Rightmove’s buyer demand hotspot table.

A spacious kitchen in the Edwardian vicarage.

“Tod” featured in fifth place nationwide after recording a 101 per cent annual increase in demand when compared with last January. Those priced out of neighbouring Hebden Bridge have made a beeline for the now trendy town.

Sold prices in Todmorden grew six per cent over the past year and are 24 per cent up on the 2019 peak of £166,204. It is mostly made up of terraced houses, many of which are still teach of a first-time buyer.

For details of the sale of the vicarage contact James Hogan on 07749 95682

One of the reception rooms

