Take a look at this unique £1m plus Calderdale property for sale

It has seven bedrooms, attractive gardens and around nine acres of grazing land, with a timber barn.

This unique family home has been extended to offer flexible accommodation with an accent on style and comfort.

With its rustic beams, sloping roofs, stone-framed doorways and wooden doors, it emanates warmth.

The ground floor includes an entrance porch, an open plan kitchen and dining area, a lounge, sitting room, four bedrooms, a bathroom, plant room and a utility room.

In the kitchen is a range of bespoke blue hand-painted oak and walnut fitted units with granite surfaces. Integral appliances include a four oven AGA .

With exposed beams, Yorkshire stone flag flooring, mullion windows and four electric velux skylight windows, natural daylight floods in.

A multifuel stove is set within a giant stone hearth in the lounge, where bi-fold doors open out to a sheltered patio.

Three bedrooms are above, with a plush en suite to the principal bedroom.

Two further bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, with an additional play room or office space.

Upper Clay Pitts Farm, Cottonstones, is for sale with Charnock Bates estate agents for a guide price of £1,100,000. Call 01422 380100 for further information.

1. Kitchen with character The dining kitchen with central island in Upper Clay Pitts Farm Buy photo

2. Cosy sitting room of character A large feature fireplace dominates this sitting room Buy photo

3. Open plan dining Rustic element to the dining space linked to the kitchen Buy photo

4. Al fresco dining Patio space for eating out or entertaining at Upper Clay Pitts Farm Buy photo