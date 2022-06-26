Take a look inside Brighouse's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

This Victorian House, built around 1900, stands in 1.34 acres of landscaped grounds and enjoys rural views.

The property has been lovingly restored and sympathetically developed over the years to create a family home with character.

The property includes a spacious self-contained leisure suite with swimming pool, gym and relaxation room overlooking the gardens. In addition, there is a cosy home cinema.

There are five bedrooms.

This property on Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse is on sale with V G Estate Agent for £1,700,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 757035.

