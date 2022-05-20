Take a look inside Halifax's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

Warley House is a modern stone-built five-bedroom detached family home in a delightful semi-rural setting and conservation area.

The property briefly comprises of a living room, study, sitting room, kitchenette, dining kitchen, utility room and five bedrooms.

Constructed in 2005 for the current owners and on the site of the original eighteenth-century residence which fell into disrepair and was ultimately demolished in 1964.

On the ground floor, a large timber panelled door opens into the entrance hall.

The living room is a well-proportioned principal reception room which has two sash windows providing the room with plenty of natural light and enjoying a delightful aspect over the property’s grounds. This room gives access to the study.

The sitting room has a bank of double-glazed windows enjoying, once again, a lovely aspect over the property’s grounds. This area of the house could be utilised as a self-contained annex as there is a kitchenette off, together with double bedroom and en-suite.

The dining room is situated adjacent to the living room and is accessed through oak panelled and frosted glazed doors. There are two sealed-unit double-glazed sash windows looking out over the grounds, ceiling light point, and ceiling coving.

The dining room is next to the kitchen which is fitted with a range of cream base and wall cupboards and drawers which are complimented by over-lying timber-effect worktops.

Many of the bedrooms benefit from an ensuite.

Outside the garden is walled from the road-side giving a high degree of privacy whilst to the opposing side a lower dry stone wall allows views over surrounding Green Belt.

The property overlooks two-and-a-half acres of stunning formal gardens. There is also a double garage.

This property on Stock Lane, Halifax is on sale with Simon Blyth for £1,300,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 977033.

