Take a look inside Hebden Bridge's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

This Grade II listed semi detached farmhouse dates back to c17th century and sits within approximately two acres of land, with idyllic formal gardens, grazing land and a courtyard.

The main house is beautifully presented with gas central heating and offers a recently updated farmhouse style dining kitchen with appliances, a large sitting room with a gas stove, utility and ground floor cloaks/wc, three bedrooms (two with mezzanine levels) and a modern shower room

Aside the house, sits 'Mallard', a detached self contained annexe with solar panels, two bedrooms, bathroom and living space which although is ready for some cosmetic updating offers a huge amount of potential.

Outside there is a cobbled courtyard area providing ample off road parking. To the front of the property there are delightul garden areas, with dry stone wallls, a stone patio, lawns and shrub flower beds.

This property on Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge is on sale with Reeds Rains for £750,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 757042.

