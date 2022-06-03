Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge is on the market for £750,000 with Reeds Rains.

Take a look inside Hebden Bridge's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

This property on Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge is on the market for £750,000 with Reeds Rains.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:00 am

This Grade II listed semi detached farmhouse dates back to c17th century and sits within approximately two acres of land, with idyllic formal gardens, grazing land and a courtyard.

The main house is beautifully presented with gas central heating and offers a recently updated farmhouse style dining kitchen with appliances, a large sitting room with a gas stove, utility and ground floor cloaks/wc, three bedrooms (two with mezzanine levels) and a modern shower room

Aside the house, sits 'Mallard', a detached self contained annexe with solar panels, two bedrooms, bathroom and living space which although is ready for some cosmetic updating offers a huge amount of potential.

Outside there is a cobbled courtyard area providing ample off road parking. To the front of the property there are delightul garden areas, with dry stone wallls, a stone patio, lawns and shrub flower beds.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 757042.

