Take a look inside one of Calderdale's most expensive properties - Former pottery with stables currently available on Rightmove

This four bedroom property in Rishworth is on the market for £1,250,000 with Rural Scene.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

The detached family home is set in approximately six acres with excellent equestrian facilities including four stables, arena and paddock grazing, in a popular rural location with lovely views.

This converted former pottery is beautifully presented and is situated in an elevated position with stunning views across the surrounding countryside.

There are four bedrooms in the property, three with ensuite and dressing rooms.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

On the market for £1,250,000 with Rural Scene

1. Long Gate, Rishworth

On the market for £1,250,000 with Rural Scene Photo: Rural Scene

The property is set within approx six acres

2. Long Gate, Rishworth

The property is set within approx six acres Photo: Rural Scene

The property includes four stables, arena and paddock grazing

3. Long Gate, Rishworth

The property includes four stables, arena and paddock grazing Photo: Rural Scene

Kitchen/dining area

4. Long Gate, Rishworth

Kitchen/dining area Photo: Rural Scene

