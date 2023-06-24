Take a look inside one of Calderdale's most expensive properties - Former pottery with stables currently available on Rightmove
This four bedroom property in Rishworth is on the market for £1,250,000 with Rural Scene.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST
The detached family home is set in approximately six acres with excellent equestrian facilities including four stables, arena and paddock grazing, in a popular rural location with lovely views.
This converted former pottery is beautifully presented and is situated in an elevated position with stunning views across the surrounding countryside.
There are four bedrooms in the property, three with ensuite and dressing rooms.
For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk
Mispronounced Halifax towns: 14 words people from outside Calderdale always get wrong according to Halifax Courier readers
Page 1 of 5