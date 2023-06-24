This four bedroom property in Rishworth is on the market for £1,250,000 with Rural Scene.

The detached family home is set in approximately six acres with excellent equestrian facilities including four stables, arena and paddock grazing, in a popular rural location with lovely views.

This converted former pottery is beautifully presented and is situated in an elevated position with stunning views across the surrounding countryside.

There are four bedrooms in the property, three with ensuite and dressing rooms.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Long Gate, Rishworth On the market for £1,250,000 with Rural Scene Photo: Rural Scene Photo Sales

2 . Long Gate, Rishworth The property is set within approx six acres Photo: Rural Scene Photo Sales

3 . Long Gate, Rishworth The property includes four stables, arena and paddock grazing Photo: Rural Scene Photo Sales

4 . Long Gate, Rishworth Kitchen/dining area Photo: Rural Scene Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5